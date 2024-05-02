Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Rambus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rambus Trading Down 3.8 %

Rambus stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. Rambus has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,618.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,084 shares of company stock worth $7,408,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Report on RMBS

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.