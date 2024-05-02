Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues Earnings Results

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity updated its FY24 guidance to 4.55-4.75 EPS.

Revvity Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.32. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Revvity has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $132.54.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVTY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

