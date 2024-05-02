Susquehanna Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $185.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 277.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

