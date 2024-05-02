Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 5,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 205,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
