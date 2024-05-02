Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $167.35 and last traded at $167.77. 9,049,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,632,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

