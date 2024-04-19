Cambridge Trust Co. Has $345,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $160.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock valued at $974,765,696. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

