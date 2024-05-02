Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after buying an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after buying an additional 377,901 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 782.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.62.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

