Certuity LLC Invests $229,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after buying an additional 321,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,792,000 after buying an additional 275,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,134,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.57 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.