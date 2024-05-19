Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,353 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,140,000 after acquiring an additional 355,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,020,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after buying an additional 349,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,205,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,394,000 after acquiring an additional 347,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

