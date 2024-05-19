Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 531,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 514,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

