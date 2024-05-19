Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,153. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

