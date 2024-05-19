Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,772. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

