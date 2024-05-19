Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $158,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.14.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $193.14. 1,077,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,934. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

