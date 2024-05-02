Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VMBS opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

