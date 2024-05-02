ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Increased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,581,000 after buying an additional 373,473 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,417,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,089,000 after purchasing an additional 235,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,079,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

