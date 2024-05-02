Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY opened at $97.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $103.88.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

