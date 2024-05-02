Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.03 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.