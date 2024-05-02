Certuity LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,378 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

