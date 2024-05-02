Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,113 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in UBS Group by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52,668 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 555,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in UBS Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

