Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $177,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,117 shares of company stock worth $6,510,010. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

