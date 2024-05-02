Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $211.54 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $137.12 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.35.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

