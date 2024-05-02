Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 487 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $3,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in CRH by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $73,833,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

CRH Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

