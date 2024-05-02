MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $115.99 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

