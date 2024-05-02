Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 27,982 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 215.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.44% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,558,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

