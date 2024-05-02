MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

