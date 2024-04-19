Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

