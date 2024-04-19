Peterson Wealth Services Invests $174,000 in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Peterson Wealth Services owned about 0.08% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTRI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter worth $166,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

