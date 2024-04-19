RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in RTX were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $14,186,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

