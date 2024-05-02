Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Lowered by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,890 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,527. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,202,258. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

