LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

