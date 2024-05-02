Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,374,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,251,000 after purchasing an additional 879,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,389,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,941,000 after purchasing an additional 539,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.