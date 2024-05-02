LGT Group Foundation Buys 94,475 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $44,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 40,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,876 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. 2,358,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

