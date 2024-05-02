Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 165 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $868.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $507.19 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $815.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

