LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 1.6% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $526.82. The company had a trading volume of 163,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.20. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

