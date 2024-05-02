Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,554 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

