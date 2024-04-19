Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) PT at C$45.50

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACO.X shares. Scotiabank lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$36.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

