Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

