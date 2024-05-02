Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

