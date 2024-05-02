iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.