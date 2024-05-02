Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,125 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.