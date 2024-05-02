Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 600.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,553 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 319,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 84,041 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

