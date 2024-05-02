iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 443,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $601.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

