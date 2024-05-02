Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,898,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,609,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 195,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.