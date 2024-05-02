Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after purchasing an additional 817,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 344,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

