Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $230.50 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

