Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.23 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

