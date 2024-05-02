Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.4 %
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.