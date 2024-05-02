Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.