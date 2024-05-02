Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 782,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.03 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

