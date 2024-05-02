Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHA stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

